NHL

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Data Skrive
On Sunday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (51-22-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-51-5)
  • Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Hurricanes (-375)Blackhawks (+290)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (69.1%)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Spread

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Blackhawks are +115 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -138.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Blackhawks game on April 14 has been set at 5.5, with -132 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is a +290 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -375 favorite on the road.

