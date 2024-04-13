Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

On Sunday in the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes are up against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (51-22-7) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-51-5)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-375) Blackhawks (+290) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (69.1%)

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Spread

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Hurricanes. The Blackhawks are +115 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are -138.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Blackhawks game on April 14 has been set at 5.5, with -132 odds on the over and +108 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Moneyline