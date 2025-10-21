Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Tight end Hunter Henry faces a matchup versus the third-ranked passing defense in the league (173.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 8, when his New England Patriots play the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Henry for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Hunter Henry Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.11

42.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry is currently the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position (120th overall), tallying 49.0 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

In his last three games, Henry has totaled 106 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on nine catches (12 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 10.6 (3.5 per game) during that stretch.

Henry has tallied 235 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 19 catches (25 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 41.5 (8.3 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Henry's fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, when he racked up 21.0 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Hunter Henry stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, grabbing one pass on three targets for nine yards (0.9 fantasy points).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this season.

Cleveland has allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Cleveland has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Browns have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

