Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots will play the Tennessee Titans and their 13th-ranked pass defense (209.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Henry's next game versus the Titans, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Hunter Henry Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.17

42.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (111th overall), tallying 45.7 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

During his last three games Henry has been targeted nine times, with seven receptions for 112 yards and one TD. He has posted 17.2 fantasy points (5.7 per game) during that stretch.

Henry has totaled 211 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 16 catches (23 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 39.1 (7.8 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Henry's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught eight balls on 11 targets for 90 yards with two touchdowns, good for 21.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Hunter Henry's matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 0.9 fantasy points. He had one reception for nine yards on the day.

Titans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Tennessee this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Titans this season.

Tennessee has allowed just one player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Titans this season.

Tennessee has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Titans have allowed only one player to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one TD versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

