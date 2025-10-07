Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots will play the New Orleans Saints and their ninth-ranked pass defense (204 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Henry worth considering for his next game versus the Saints? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Hunter Henry Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.50

42.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Henry has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 43.0 fantasy points (8.6 per game) rank him fourth at the TE position and 91st overall.

In his last three games, Henry has posted 35.5 fantasy points (11.8 per game), as he's turned 17 targets into 12 catches for 175 yards and three TDs.

The peak of Henry's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he tallied 21.0 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 8 receptions, 90 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Hunter Henry had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, when he posted just 0.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Saints Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have allowed three or more passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

New Orleans' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed 10 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New Orleans this season.

Just one player has run for more than one TD versus the Saints this year.

