Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills and their top-ranked pass defense (125.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Hunter Henry Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.61

43.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

With 38.4 fantasy points in 2025 (9.6 per game), Henry is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 76th overall.

In his last three games, Henry has put up 31.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game), as he's hauled in 11 passes on 16 targets for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Hunter Henry had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, when he put up just 0.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have not allowed more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of one player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed a touchdown reception by six players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Buffalo has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Bills this season.

