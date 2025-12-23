Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Tight end Hunter Henry is looking at a matchup versus the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (208.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his New England Patriots play the New York Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Henry, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Jets.

Thinking about playing Henry this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Hunter Henry Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at New York Jets

New England Patriots at New York Jets Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 43.81

43.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Henry is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player (130th overall), tallying 102.3 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

During his last three games Henry has been targeted 16 times, with 11 receptions for 126 yards and one TD. He has posted 18.6 fantasy points (6.2 per game) during that stretch.

Henry has grabbed 22 balls (on 32 targets) for 286 yards and two touchdowns in his last five games, good for 40.6 fantasy points (8.1 per game) during that timeframe.

The highlight of Henry's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a matchup in which he put up 21.0 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Hunter Henry's game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 0.9 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for nine yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has conceded over 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Just three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Jets this year.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only three players this season.

A total of 22 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Jets this year.

A total of four players have caught more than one TD pass against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed four players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

Just three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Jets this season.

Want more data and analysis on Hunter Henry? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.