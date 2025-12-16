Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots will meet the Baltimore Ravens and their 26th-ranked pass defense (233.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Henry for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Ravens? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Hunter Henry Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.19

42.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

Among players at the TE position, Henry is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (132nd overall), with 92.8 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

In his last three games, Henry has produced 26.6 fantasy points (8.9 per game), as he's caught 12 passes on 19 targets for 206 yards and one touchdown.

Henry has been targeted 29 times, with 17 receptions for 260 yards and one TD, in his last five games. He has put up 32.0 fantasy points (6.4 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Henry's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught eight balls on 11 targets for 90 yards with two touchdowns, good for 21.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Hunter Henry had his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, when he put up just 0.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Ravens Defensive Performance

One player has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed only two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of six players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Baltimore this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed two or more receiving TDs to just one player this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one TD versus the Ravens this year.

