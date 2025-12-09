Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Tight end Hunter Henry faces a matchup against the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL (171.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Hunter Henry Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 41.44

41.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

With 91.0 fantasy points in 2025 (7.0 per game), Henry is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 120th overall.

In his last three games, Henry has hauled in 15 balls (on 22 targets) for 233 yards and one touchdown, good for 29.3 fantasy points (9.8 per game).

Henry has tallied 293 receiving yards and one touchdown on 20 catches (32 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 35.3 (7.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Henry's fantasy season was a Week 3 performance versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he came through with eight catches and 90 receiving yards with two touchdowns (21.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Hunter Henry let down his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, when he mustered only 0.9 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bills this year.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this season.

Buffalo has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 15 players have caught a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

The Bills have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

