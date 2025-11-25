Hunter Henry Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Hunter Henry and the New England Patriots will meet the New York Giants and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (227.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering Henry for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Giants? We've got stats and info for you below.

Hunter Henry Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

New England Patriots vs. New York Giants Game Date: December 1, 2025

December 1, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.4

6.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 40.88

40.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Henry is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player (109th overall), putting up 83.7 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

During his last three games Henry has been targeted 20 times, with 12 receptions for 169 yards and one TD. He has put up 22.9 fantasy points (7.6 per game) during that period.

Henry has posted 34.7 fantasy points (6.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 17 passes on 27 targets for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Henry's fantasy season was a Week 3 outburst versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game when he came through with eight catches and 90 receiving yards with two touchdowns (21.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Hunter Henry's game versus the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 0.9 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for nine yards on the day.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has given up over 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed only one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

The Giants have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

New York has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just two players this year.

The Giants have allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this year.

Just two players have run for more than one TD against the Giants this season.

