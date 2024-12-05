How to Bet Packers vs Lions Thursday Night Football Squares at FanDuel

Looking for a new way to get in on the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Thursday Night Football action at FanDuel?

Take control with the improved FanDuel Squares. Don’t let the numbers pick you—pick your own! Plus know all the odds, for all the numbers, on FandDuel. It’s the classic Squares you’ve always known, but even better.

Squares are available for every quarter, first half, and the final score. Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score. Each square has its own odds and you can bet on as many squares as you want.

This week's Thursday Night Football game features a pair of top-10 scoring offenses in an NFC North showdown! Though they combined for 38 points in their first meeting, tonight's over/under is up at 51.5 points. Check out the full Packers-Lions odds, as well as the Thursday Night Football Squares, on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Play FanDuel Squares

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and click on FanDuel Squares.

Select your numbers—each square has its own odds.

Win by matching your square to the last digit of both teams’ score.

You can bet on multiple squares, but you can’t combine them in a parlay.

Bet on squares LIVE with markets throughout the Thursday Night game.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.