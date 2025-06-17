How Many Games Will the Saints Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the New Orleans Saints, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Saints and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 17th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Saints 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

New Orleans Saints - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 New Orleans Saints - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 3.5 Wins -300 Under 3.5 Wins +250 Over 5.5 Wins +115 Under 5.5 Wins -135 Over 7.5 Wins +340 Under 7.5 Wins -430 View more odds in Sportsbook

Saints 2025 Win Total Prediction

The Saints' win total is about as low as you can go, and my model says that's the way it should be.

I've got them projected to win just 5.4 games, the second fewest in the league. For me, they're even underdogs at home against the New York Giants in Week 5, meaning I don't have the Saints favored in any game. It's a rough spot.

Maybe Kellen Moore is able to work some magic with Tyler Shough or Spencer Rattler. The track record of inexperienced, non-first-round quarterbacks ain't great, though, especially for players with poor analytical profiles coming out, so I'm happy to be in line with the market on this team.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.