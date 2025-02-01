Houston vs Texas Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 1

A pair of hot teams meet when the Houston Cougars (17-3, 9-0 Big 12) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-4, 7-2 Big 12) on February 1, 2025. The Cougars will put their 13-game win streak on the line against the Red Raiders, who have won five straight.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Game time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (68.5%)

Houston vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered 13 times in 20 chances against the spread this season.

Texas Tech has put together an 11-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cougars sport a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-2-0) than they do in away games (4-1-0).

This season, the Red Raiders are 8-5-0 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). Away, they are 3-1-0 ATS (.750).

Against the spread, in conference games, Houston is 8-1-0 this year.

Texas Tech's Big 12 record against the spread is 5-4-0.

Houston vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (84.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Cougars have won 14 of 15 games when listed as at least -549 or better on the moneyline.

Texas Tech has been the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Red Raiders have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +400 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 84.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston's +414 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 20.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 76 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 55.3 per outing (first in college basketball).

LJ Cryer's team-leading 13.7 points per game ranks 401st in the nation.

Texas Tech's +335 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.4 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per outing (25th in college basketball).

JT Toppin's 16.4 points per game leads Texas Tech and ranks 141st in the nation.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 7.8 boards on average. They collect 34.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 75th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 26.6 per contest.

J'wan Roberts leads the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball action).

The 33.3 rebounds per game the Red Raiders accumulate rank 128th in the country, 5.6 more than the 27.7 their opponents collect.

Toppin paces the Red Raiders with 8.9 rebounds per game (33rd in college basketball).

Houston ranks 32nd in college basketball by averaging 103.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is first in college basketball, allowing 75.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Red Raiders rank ninth in college basketball averaging 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 30th, allowing 84.8 points per 100 possessions.

