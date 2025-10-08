Houston vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Houston Cougars taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Houston vs Oklahoma State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Houston: (-621) | Oklahoma State: (+460)

Houston: (-621) | Oklahoma State: (+460) Spread: Houston: -14.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State: +14.5 (-110)

Houston: -14.5 (-110) | Oklahoma State: +14.5 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Houston vs Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this season.

Houston is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of five Houston games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Oklahoma State has but one win versus the spread this year.

Oklahoma State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 14.5-point underdog or more this year.

Two Oklahoma State games (of five) have hit the over this season.

Houston vs Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cougars win (85.5%)

Houston vs Oklahoma State Point Spread

Oklahoma State is listed as an underdog by 14.5 points (-110 odds), and Houston, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Houston vs Oklahoma State Over/Under

The over/under for the Houston versus Oklahoma State matchup on Oct. 11 has been set at 46.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Houston vs Oklahoma State Moneyline

Houston is a -621 favorite on the moneyline, while Oklahoma State is a +460 underdog.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Houston 27.2 89 17.6 28 47.3 5 Oklahoma State 16.4 128 36.2 125 56.1 5

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Stadium: Boone Pickens Stadium

