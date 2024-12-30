Houston vs Oklahoma State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 30

The Houston Cougars (8-3, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-3, 0-0 Big 12) on December 30, 2024 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 30, 2024

Monday, December 30, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (83.2%)

Houston vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Oklahoma State has covered three times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Cougars sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (12-5-0) than they did on the road (2-8-0) last season.

The Cowboys performed better against the spread away (4-6-0) than at home (6-12-0) last year.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has come away with seven wins in the 10 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Cougars have won seven of eight games when listed as at least -1000 or better on the moneyline.

Oklahoma State has a 1-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Cowboys have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +640 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 90.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Houston vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +250 scoring differential, topping opponents by 22.7 points per game. It is putting up 78.0 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball and is giving up 55.3 per contest to rank first in college basketball.

LJ Cryer's team-leading 14.8 points per game ranks 277th in the nation.

Oklahoma State's +47 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.9 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while allowing 74.6 per outing (265th in college basketball).

Marchelus Avery's 13.0 points per game leads Oklahoma State and ranks 492nd in the nation.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by an average of 7.2 boards. They are collecting 34.7 rebounds per game (96th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.5 per contest.

J'wan Roberts leads the Cougars with 6.7 rebounds per game (203rd in college basketball play).

The 32.7 rebounds per game the Cowboys accumulate rank 206th in the nation, 4.2 more than the 28.5 their opponents grab.

Avery tops the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (422nd in college basketball).

Houston averages 104.2 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball), while allowing 73.9 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

The Cowboys score 97.9 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball), while conceding 92.6 points per 100 possessions (222nd in college basketball).

