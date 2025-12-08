FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Houston vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Texas Bowl 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Houston vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Texas Bowl 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Houston Cougars playing the LSU Tigers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Houston vs LSU Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Houston: (-162) | LSU: (+134)
  • Spread: Houston: -3.5 (-110) | LSU: +3.5 (-110)
  • Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Houston vs LSU Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Houston is 8-4-0 this year.
  • As 3.5-point favorites or more, Houston is 4-2 against the spread.
  • This year, seven of Houston's 12 games have gone over the point total.
  • Against the spread, LSU is 4-8-0 this year.
  • As a 3.5-point underdog or more, LSU has two wins ATS (2-1).
  • LSU has seen three of its 12 games hit the over.

Houston vs LSU Point Spread

LSU is the underdog by 3.5 points against Houston. LSU is -110 to cover the spread, and Houston is -110.

Houston vs LSU Over/Under

A total of 41.5 points has been set for the Houston-LSU matchup on Dec. 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Houston vs LSU Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Houston-LSU, Houston is the favorite at -162, and LSU is +134.

Houston vs. LSU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Houston28.36621.84048.912
LSU21.810718.31350.612

Houston vs. LSU Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025
  • Game time: 9:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Stadium: NRG Stadium

