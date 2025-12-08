Houston vs LSU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Texas Bowl 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Houston Cougars playing the LSU Tigers.

Houston vs LSU Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Houston: (-162) | LSU: (+134)

Houston: (-162) | LSU: (+134) Spread: Houston: -3.5 (-110) | LSU: +3.5 (-110)

Houston: -3.5 (-110) | LSU: +3.5 (-110) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Houston vs LSU Betting Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 8-4-0 this year.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, Houston is 4-2 against the spread.

This year, seven of Houston's 12 games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, LSU is 4-8-0 this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more, LSU has two wins ATS (2-1).

LSU has seen three of its 12 games hit the over.

Houston vs LSU Point Spread

LSU is the underdog by 3.5 points against Houston. LSU is -110 to cover the spread, and Houston is -110.

Houston vs LSU Over/Under

A total of 41.5 points has been set for the Houston-LSU matchup on Dec. 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Houston vs LSU Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Houston-LSU, Houston is the favorite at -162, and LSU is +134.

Houston vs. LSU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Houston 28.3 66 21.8 40 48.9 12 LSU 21.8 107 18.3 13 50.6 12

Houston vs. LSU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025 Game time: 9:15 p.m. ET

9:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: NRG Stadium

