Houston vs Colorado College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Colorado Buffaloes (16-12, 6-9 Big 12) hope to break a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Cougars (23-5, 11-4 Big 12) on February 28, 2026.

Houston vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (88.7%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Houston (-18.5) versus Colorado on Saturday. The total has been set at 140.5 points for this game.

Houston vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered 14 times in 28 games with a spread this season.

Colorado is 14-14-0 ATS this season.

Against the spread, the Cougars have played better when playing at home, covering eight times in 14 home games, and four times in eight road games.

Against the spread, the Buffaloes have performed better at home (10-7-0) than on the road (2-6-0).

Houston is 8-7-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Colorado is 8-7-0 against the spread in Big 12 play this year.

Houston vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has won in 19, or 82.6%, of the 23 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Cougars have not lost in four games this year when favored by -4000 or better on the moneyline.

Colorado has won 30.8% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-9).

The Buffaloes have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1400 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Houston was the 182nd-ranked team in the nation (73.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was best (58.7 points allowed per game).

Last season, Houston was 96th in the country in rebounds (33.3 per game) and 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9).

Last season Houston was ranked 292nd in the country in assists with 12 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Houston was third-best in college basketball in committing them (8.4 per game) last year. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

With 69.7 points per game on offense, Colorado was 290th in the nation last year. Defensively, it ceded 71.9 points per contest, which ranked 176th in college basketball.

Colorado pulled down 31.9 boards per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Colorado put up 14 assists per game, which ranked them 141st in the nation.

Colorado committed 13.8 turnovers per game (12th-worst in college basketball), and forced 10.8 turnovers per game (225th-ranked).

