Houston vs Cincinnati College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

The Houston Cougars (18-2, 6-1 Big 12) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-10, 3-5 Big 12) after winning eight home games in a row.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (87.1%)

Houston is a 13.5-point favorite over Cincinnati on Saturday and the total is set at 132.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights to help you make an informed wager on the game.

Houston vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Cincinnati has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Houston covers the spread when it is a 13.5-point favorite or more 63.6% of the time. That's more often than Cincinnati covers as an underdog of 13.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread, the Cougars have performed worse at home, covering six times in 10 home games, and three times in four road games.

The Bearcats have performed better against the spread at home (7-6-0) than on the road (1-4-0) this year.

Houston has beaten the spread five times in seven conference games.

Cincinnati has covered the spread four times in eight Big 12 games.

Houston vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 16 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (87.5%) in those games.

The Cougars have been a -1587 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Cincinnati has won one of the nine games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (11.1%).

The Bearcats have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +860 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 94.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Houston was the 182nd-ranked team in college basketball (73.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was best (58.7 points allowed per game).

Houston was 96th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.3) and 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9) last season.

Houston was 292nd in the nation in assists (12.0 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Houston was third-best in college basketball in committing them (8.4 per game) last year. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

With 71.2 points per game on offense, Cincinnati was 255th in the country last year. On defense, it gave up 66.2 points per contest, which ranked 33rd in college basketball.

Last season Cincinnati grabbed 32.0 boards per game (179th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.9 rebounds per contest (94th-ranked).

Last year Cincinnati ranked 148th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.9 per game.

Cincinnati ranked 45th in the country with 9.7 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 74th with 12.5 forced turnovers per contest.

