Houston vs Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 20

Two streaking teams meet when the Houston Cougars (10-1) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-2) on December 20, 2025. The Cougars will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Razorbacks, who have won four straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Arena: Prudential Center

Houston vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (65.3%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Houston-Arkansas spread (Houston -4.5) or over/under (143.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Houston vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Arkansas has put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston (5-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (50%) than Arkansas (1-0) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Cougars covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 17 games at home, and they covered seven times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Razorbacks' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .529 (9-8-0). On the road, it was .500 (5-5-0).

Houston vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has come away with six wins in the seven contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cougars have not lost in six games this year when favored by -225 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. Arkansas has finished 2-2 in those games.

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 69.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston was 182nd in college basketball in points scored (73.7 per game) and best in points allowed (58.7) last season.

On the boards, Houston was 96th in the country in rebounds (33.3 per game) last year. It was 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9 per game).

Houston was 292nd in the nation in assists (12 per game) last season.

Last season, Houston was third-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (8.4 per game) and ranked 85th in turnovers forced (12.3).

Arkansas ranked 95th in the nation last year with 76.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 156th with 71.4 points allowed per contest.

Arkansas averaged 32.4 boards per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Arkansas put up 14.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 124th in college basketball.

With 11.3 turnovers per game, Arkansas ranked 201st in college basketball. It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 146th in college basketball.

