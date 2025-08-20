2025 Houston Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 28, the Houston Cougars' 2025 season begins with a contest versus Stephen F. Austin, an FCS opponent. The rest of the Cougars' college football schedule can be seen in the piece below.

Houston 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Stephen F. Austin Aug. 28 - - - 2 @ Rice Sept. 6 - - - 3 Colorado Sept. 12 - - - 5 @ Oregon State Sept. 26 - - - 6 Texas Tech Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Oklahoma State Oct. 11 - - - 8 Arizona Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Houston 2025 Schedule Insights

Houston is playing the 74th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total from last year).

Houston will have the 31st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season (60).

The Cougars will play six teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

Houston will play seven teams this season that went over .500 in 2024. That schedule features two teams that put up nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last year.

Houston Betting Insights (2024)

Houston put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Cougars games went over the point total just twice last season.

Houston was listed as the moneyline favorite only two times last season, and it split the games.

