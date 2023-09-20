Horse Racing Best Bets for Wednesday 9/20/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#6 Boy Is She A Lady – Finger Lakes, R2 (1:44 p.m. ET)

BOY IS SHE A LADY has an excellent chance at the weights back in a claimer and seems likely to take the beating. Shezanarcticqueen has been in good form and on the back of posting a good time on latest outing is the one for the forecast. Bet now at FanDuel

#4 D'lightful Summer – Delaware Park, R7 (3:30 p.m. ET)

D'LIGHTFUL SUMMER wasn’t disgraced in a stakes race last time after making a winning debut and looks the one to beat back sprinting. My Two Sophia's posted a good time when making a winning start to her career and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home. Bet now at FanDuel

#6 Crunch B B B – Finger Lakes, R8 (4:38 p.m. ET)

CRUNCH B B B made a promising start to his career and can resume winning ways in this lowly claiming event. N Y Riesling has yet to win this year but has less on plate here than in last race and can emerge best of the remainder. Gonna Be Dancing can make the first three, as well. Bet now at FanDuel

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!