Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and MNMT

Southeast Division foes square off when the Charlotte Hornets (9-20) host the Washington Wizards (5-22) at Spectrum Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. The Wizards are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5.

Hornets vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -5.5 234.5 -220 +184

Hornets vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (55.9%)

Hornets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 15 times over 29 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have played 27 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Hornets have hit the over 11 times out of 27 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have eclipsed the over/under 59.3% of the time (16 out of 27 games with a set point total).

At home, Charlotte has a better record against the spread (8-6-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-8-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Hornets hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total five times in 14 opportunities this season (35.7%). In road games, they have hit the over six times in 15 opportunities (40%).

Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (6-9-0) than at home (4-8-0).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over nine of 12 times at home (75%), and seven of 15 away (46.7%).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.9 points, 3.7 assists and 6 rebounds.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 5.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (fourth in league).

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.4 points, 8.6 assists and 5.5 boards.

Moussa Diabate averages 7.8 points, 7.6 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 60.7% from the floor.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's numbers on the season are 8.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 78.7% from the field.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum averages 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Kyshawn George averages 15.2 points, 5.8 boards and 5.1 assists. He is also sinking 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.

Alex Sarr averages 18.9 points, 8.4 boards and 3.2 assists. He is making 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Carlton Carrington's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. He is draining 38.8% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

The Wizards are receiving 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Marvin Bagley III.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.