Hornets vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Hornets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (24-5) will look to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second in the league scoring 31.1 points per game) when they attempt to hold off LaMelo Ball (fourth in the NBA with 30.1 PPG) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) on Saturday, December 28, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The Thunder are 12.5-point road favorites in the game, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOK. The matchup's over/under is 217.

Hornets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -12.5 217 -769 +540

Hornets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (80.5%)

Hornets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have registered a 19-10-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 30 games this season, they have 13 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 13 times out of 30 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the point total 12 times in 30 opportunities (40%).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City sports a worse record against the spread (9-5-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-5-0).

At home, the Thunder go over the over/under 50% of the time (seven of 14 games). They've hit the over in 40% of away games (six of 15 contests).

Charlotte has performed better against the spread away (7-7-0) than at home (6-8-2) this season.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Hornets' games have finished above the over/under at home (31.2%, five of 16) compared to on the road (50%, seven of 14).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.1 points, 5.7 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 51.6% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.5 points, 5.9 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (sixth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort averages 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Cason Wallace is averaging 6.6 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 boards.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 12.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 57.8% from the floor.

Hornets Leaders

Ball is averaging 30.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets receive 21.4 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Cody Martin averages 8.5 points, 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Per game, Miles Bridges provides the Hornets 17.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Josh Green's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 2.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He is sinking 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

