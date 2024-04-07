Hornets vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 7

Hornets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: BSSE and BSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (52-25) are favored (by 9 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (19-58) on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 218.5.

Hornets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9 -112 -108 218.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Hornets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (84%)

Hornets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 42-34-1 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 77 games this season, they have 30 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 43 times this season.

Hornets games this year have hit the over on 38 of 77 set point totals (49.4%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-14-0) than it has in road tilts (19-20-1).

The Thunder have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (54.1%) than road tilts (57.5%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has been better at home (17-19-3) than away (13-25-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 51.3% of the time at home (20 of 39), and 47.4% of the time on the road (18 of 38).

Thunder Leaders

Chet Holmgren averages 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 2.5 assists.

Jalen Williams is averaging 19.5 points, 4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace is averaging 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 21.4 points for the Hornets, plus 7.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.

Nick Richards' numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is draining 68.8% of his shots from the floor.

Grant Williams averages 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 5.1 boards and 8 assists per contest. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $200 in Bonus Bets - if your bet wins - when you place your first $5 bet!

Watch FanDuel TV's new NBA show “Run It Back” with Lou Williams, Shams Charania, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the FanDuel Youtube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.