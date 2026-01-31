Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

Hornets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and KENS

The Charlotte Hornets (21-28) are 4-point underdogs as they try to extend a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (32-15) on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 12 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and KENS. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Hornets vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -4 225.5 -190 +160

Hornets vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (52.2%)

Hornets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread in a matchup 23 times this season (23-21-3).

In the Hornets' 49 games this year, they have 28 wins against the spread.

This season, 17 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total out of 49 chances.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in 20 of 49 opportunities (40.8%).

In home games, San Antonio sports a worse record against the spread (10-10-2) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-11-1).

The Spurs have exceeded the total in eight of 22 home games (36.4%), compared to nine of 25 road games (36%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.545, 12-10-0 record) than away (.593, 16-11-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (eight times out of 22) than on the road (12 of 27) this season.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 2.8 assists and 11.2 boards.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 20.2 points, 6 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 5 boards and 7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.6 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.5 points, 6.1 boards and 1.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges provides the Hornets 18.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kon Knueppel averages 18.9 points, 5.4 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also sinking 48.6% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 3.4 treys per contest (sixth in league).

The Hornets receive 19.1 points per game from LaMelo Ball, plus 4.7 boards and 7.6 assists.

The Hornets are getting 8.4 points, 8.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

The Hornets get 20.6 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.5 boards and 3.4 assists.

