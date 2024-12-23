Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: SCHN and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (7-21) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a seven-game home losing streak when they square off against the Houston Rockets (19-9) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on SCHN and FDSSE. The over/under in the matchup is set at 220.

Hornets vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6.5 220 -280 +230

Hornets vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (65%)

Hornets vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread in a matchup 17 times this season (17-11-0).

Against the spread, the Hornets are 13-13-2 this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 14 times this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the point total 12 times in 28 opportunities (42.9%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (10-4-0) than it has in road tilts (7-7-0).

The Rockets have exceeded the total in seven of 14 home games (50%). They've fared the same on the road, going over the total in seven of 14 matchups (50%).

This season, Charlotte is 6-7-2 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less often at home (five of 15, 33.3%) than away (seven of 13, 53.8%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 10.5 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the field.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Green is averaging 19.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson is averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 boards and 2.1 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12 points, 6.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 30.4 points, 5.3 boards and 7.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.5 triples (first in NBA).

The Hornets get 21.5 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Cody Martin's numbers on the season are 8.8 points, 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Hornets get 16.3 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 6.8 rebounds and 3 assists.

Per game, Josh Green provides the Hornets 7.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

