Hornets vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (16-6) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they attempt to continue a nine-game road winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE and ALT. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -10.5 234.5 -420 +330

Hornets vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nuggets win (67.7%)

Hornets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are 13-9-0 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 23 games this year, they have 11 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Nuggets have hit the over 15 times out of 23 chances this season.

Hornets games this season have gone over the point total 34.8% of the time (eight out of 23 games with a set point total).

Denver sports a worse record against the spread at home (5-5-0) than it does in road games (8-4-0).

The Nuggets have eclipsed the total in seven of 10 home games (70%), compared to eight of 12 road games (66.7%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). On the road, it is .417 (5-7-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 27.3% of the time at home (three of 11), and 41.7% of the time on the road (five of 12).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.2 points, 12.4 rebounds and 11 assists, shooting 60.8% from the field (eighth in league) and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

Jamal Murray averages 24.6 points, 4.6 boards and 6.9 assists.

Peyton Watson is averaging 10.3 points, 1.7 assists and 5 boards.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 11.3 points, 2.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 12.1 points, 2 boards and 1.5 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is also sinking 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Kon Knueppel averages 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 treys per game (seventh in league).

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 6 boards and 8.5 assists per game. He is sinking 38.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Moussa Diabate averages 8.7 points, 7.8 boards and 1.2 assists. He is making 63.6% of his shots from the floor.

Collin Sexton averages 15.5 points, 2.2 boards and 4.2 assists. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

