Hornets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: YES and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets host the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center in the 2025-26 opener for both squads, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The Nets are 5-point underdogs in the game. The point total in the matchup is 228.5.

Hornets vs. Nets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -5 228.5 -196 +164

Hornets vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nets win (51.4%)

Hornets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Hornets compiled a 36-41-5 ATS record last year.

The Nets had an ATS record of 29-24-3 as underdogs of 5 points or more last year.

Hornets games hit the over 33 out of 82 times last season.

Out of 82 Nets games last year, 38 went over the total.

At home last season, Charlotte owned an identical winning percentage against the spread as it did on the road (.439).

Brooklyn was better against the spread away (25-15-1) than at home (15-24-2) last season.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges put up points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season. He also put up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, LaMelo Ball collected 25.2 points, 4.9 boards and 7.4 assists. He also put up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Collin Sexton put up 18.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.2 assists. He also made 48% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Mason Plumlee averaged 4.5 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists. He drained 61.9% of his shots from the floor.

Moussa Diabate's stats last season included 5.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He made 59.6% of his shots from the floor.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 2.1 assists and 7 boards last season.

Nic Claxton posted 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season. At the other end, he posted 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Jalen Wilson put up 9.5 points, 1.8 assists and 3.4 boards.

Ziaire Williams' stats last season were 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 34.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Haywood Highsmith recorded 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

