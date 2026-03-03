Hornets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and KFAA

The Charlotte Hornets (30-31) are heavily favored (-12.5) to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (21-39) at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Spectrum Center. The game airs on FDSSE and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -12.5 230.5 -649 +480

Hornets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (78.3%)

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 38 times in 61 games with a set spread.

The Mavericks are 26-33-1 against the spread this season.

Hornets games have gone over the total 24 times out of 60 chances this season.

The Mavericks have hit the over 48.3% of the time this season (29 of 60 games with a set point total).

Charlotte owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (17-11-1) than it does in road games (21-11-0).

The Hornets have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (31%) than away games (46.9%).

This season, Dallas is 16-16-1 at home against the spread (.485 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-17-0 ATS (.370).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over more frequently at home (16 of 33, 48.5%) than away (13 of 27, 48.1%).

Hornets Leaders

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the field and 44% from downtown (ninth in league), with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (second in NBA).

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 7.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Miles Bridges averages 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Miller averages 21 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Moussa Diabate averages 8.4 points, 8.7 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 64.7% from the field.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Mavericks.

P.J. Washington's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 7.1 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 44.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Mavericks are getting 13 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Brandon Williams.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Mavericks are receiving 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Klay Thompson.

