Hornets vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 29

Hornets vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (6-12) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (10-8) on Friday, November 29, 2024 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Hornets vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -8.5 227.5 -375 +300

Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (76.1%)

Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-9-1).

The Hornets have nine wins against the spread in 18 games this year.

Knicks games have gone over the total 12 times this season.

The Hornets have eclipsed the over/under 38.9% of the time this year (seven of 18 games with a set point total).

New York owns a worse record against the spread at home (3-3-1) than it does in road games (5-6-0).

The Knicks have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (57.1%) than road tilts (72.7%).

Charlotte has been better against the spread on the road (5-3-0) than at home (4-4-2) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have finished over less often at home (three of 10, 30%) than away (four of eight, 50%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 12.7 boards and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 54.2% from the field and 47.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 25.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Josh Hart's numbers on the season are 14 points, 8.3 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 59.9% from the field (ninth in NBA) and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

OG Anunoby is averaging 18.4 points, 2.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 31.1 points for the Hornets, plus 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

The Hornets receive 19.9 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 5.1 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Hornets are getting 8.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Cody Martin.

The Hornets are receiving 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Grant Williams.

Miles Bridges averages 16 points, 6.5 boards and 3 assists. He is making 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

