Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and WSOC 9

The Atlanta Hawks (15-12) visit the Charlotte Hornets (8-18) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Spectrum Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 18, 2025. The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Hornets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -4.5 231.5 -186 +156

Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (60.3%)

Hornets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks are 14-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets are 13-13-0 against the spread this year.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 16 times out of 26 chances this season.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 34.6% of the time this year (nine of 26 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered four times in 11 games at home, and it has covered 10 times in 16 games when playing on the road.

The Hawks have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (54.5%) than away games (62.5%).

This year, Charlotte is 7-6-0 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-7-0 ATS (.462).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over four of 13 times at home (30.8%), and five of 13 away (38.5%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 22.8 points, 10.5 boards and 8.2 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16.1 points, 7.5 boards and 3.1 assists, shooting 49.5% from the floor and 36% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 49.1% from the floor.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.4 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists.

Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 21.3 points, 6.3 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 19 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.4 treys (sixth in league).

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 19.4 points, 6 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. He is making 38.6% of his shots from the field and 28.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Hornets are getting 8.3 points, 7.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is making 79.8% of his shots from the floor.

