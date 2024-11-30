Hornets vs. Hawks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 30

Hornets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (6-13) will look to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Spectrum Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on FDSSE. The matchup's point total is 227.5.

Hornets vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -3.5 227.5 -162 +136

Hornets vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (56.4%)

Hornets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have registered an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hornets are 10-7-2 this year.

This season, 14 of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total out of 19 chances.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in seven of 19 opportunities (36.8%).

At home, Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread (3-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of 10 home games (70%). They've done the same in road games, topping the total in seven of 10 matchups (70%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 5-4-2 record) than away (.625, 5-3-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have gone over less often at home (three of 11, 27.3%) than away (four of eight, 50%).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 21.7 points, 3.6 boards and 12.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jalen Johnson averages 20.1 points, 10.3 boards and 5.3 assists.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.1% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Clint Capela is averaging 11 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 10.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 53.5% from the floor.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 31.1 points, 5.4 boards and 6.9 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets receive 19.9 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Hornets get 8.4 points per game from Cody Martin, plus 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists.

Per game, Grant Williams gets the Hornets 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Miles Bridges averages 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3 assists. He is sinking 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

