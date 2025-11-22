Hornets vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (4-11) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (4-11) at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 22, 2025 as 1.5-point favorites. The Hornets have lost four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Hornets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -1.5 228.5 -126 +108

Hornets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (66.1%)

Hornets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have registered a 4-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hornets are 7-8-0 this year.

This season, nine of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total.

Hornets games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

When playing at home, Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread (1-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (3-4-0).

The Clippers have hit the over on the total in a higher percentage of home games (62.5%) than road games (57.1%).

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (4-3-0). Away, it is .375 (3-5-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (two times out of seven) than away (five of eight) this year.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 26.5 points, 6.2 boards and 8.6 assists per contest, shooting 44% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.7 made 3-pointers (fifth in league).

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 60.5% from the field.

John Collins is averaging 11.7 points, 0.6 assists and 4.7 boards.

Kawhi Leonard averages 24.3 points, 5.7 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per game.

Kris Dunn is averaging 7 points, 2.5 boards and 2.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges averages 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest (eighth in NBA).

The Hornets receive 18.3 points per game from Kon Knueppel, plus 6.1 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Hornets are getting 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game from LaMelo Ball.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 64.4% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 2.2 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is making 46% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

