Hornets vs. Clippers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for March 31

Hornets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: BSSE and BSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (46-27) visit the Charlotte Hornets (18-55) after winning four home road in a row. The Clippers are heavy favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 215.5 points.

Hornets vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -14.5 -110 -110 215.5 -110 -110 -1400 +830

Hornets vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (82.3%)

Hornets vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 35-37-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Hornets are 27-43-3 this year.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 33 times this season.

Hornets games this year have eclipsed the over/under 47.9% of the time (35 out of 73 games with a set point total).

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 16 times in 35 games at home, and it has covered 19 times in 38 games when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Clippers go over the total 42.9% of the time (15 of 35 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 47.4% of games (18 of 38).

In 2023-24 against the spread, Charlotte has a better winning percentage at home (.400, 14-18-3 record) than on the road (.342, 13-25-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over 17 of 35 times at home (48.6%), and 18 of 38 on the road (47.4%).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

James Harden averages 17 points, 5.1 boards and 8.5 assists.

Paul George is averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 65.6% from the floor (first in league).

Russell Westbrook is averaging 10.9 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges is averaging 21.1 points, 7.4 boards and 3.3 assists for the Hornets.

Brandon Miller averages 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is also making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Per game, Nick Richards gets the Hornets 9.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Hornets get 23.9 points per game from LaMelo Ball, plus 5.1 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Hornets are receiving 8.1 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Grant Williams.

