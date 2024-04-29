Honor Marie: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

The 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Honor Marie scored 65 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Honor Marie Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Honor Marie's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 20-1 (+2000).

Honor Marie drew post position 7.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez 20-1 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph, Jr. Jose Ortiz 30-1 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 View Full Table

Honor Marie Horse Trainer and Jockey

Honor Marie is trainer-on-the-rise Whit Beckman's top-earning horse. This is Beckman's Derby debut, though he is based at Churchill Downs.

Irish jockey Ben Curtis rode Honor Marie to a runner-up finish at the Louisiana Derby and will stay in the saddle for the Kentucky Derby.

Watch Beckman discuss Honor Marie with FanDuel TV's Geena Lucille below:

Honor Marie Race History

Honor Marie has two wins in three starts at Churchill Downs. That includes a win at the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (G2) in late November.

Speed Scores via Equibase.

Date Track Race Finish Speed Score 3/23/2024 Fair Grounds Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (Gr. 2) 2 97 2/17/2024 Fair Grounds Risen Star Stakes (Gr. 2) 5 89 11/25/2023 Churchill Downs Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Gr. 2) 1 98 10/29/2023 Churchill Downs Allowance Optional Claiming 2 91 9/29/2023 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 1 87

Honor Marie Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Honor Marie has an average Speed Score of 92.4, which ranks 10th among 18 qualified horses in the initial field.

Honor Marie's maximum Speed Score of 98 could make it hard to translate to a Kentucky Derby upset, as 10 of 18 qualified horses have met that mark and five horses have averaged a 100-plus Speed Score in their final three starts entering the Derby.

Post position 7 has produced eight Kentucky Derby winners for an 8.6% win rate (sixth-highest among the 20 post positions).

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 21+ and reside in CO, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY. Offer valid on first win wager. Verified FD Racing account required. Select Races Only. Refund issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after receipt. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in AZ, CT, IA, KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, KY, MI, OH, PA, IL, VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).