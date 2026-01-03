Heat vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

Heat vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN, FDSN, NBA TV, and WPLG

The Miami Heat (19-15) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-13) on Saturday, January 3, 2026 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 5 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, FDSN, NBA TV, and WPLG. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.

Heat vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -2.5 238.5 -138 +118

Heat vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (50.8%)

Heat vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 13-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat are 20-13-1 against the spread this year.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times this season.

Heat games this season have hit the over 17 times in 34 opportunities (50%).

Minnesota has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-11-0) than it has in road tilts (6-10-0).

The Timberwolves have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (33.3%) than games on the road (56.2%).

Miami has the same winning percentage against the spread (.588) at home (10-7-0 record) and away (10-6-1) this season.

Heat games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (eight times out of 17) than on the road (nine of 17) this season.

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.3 points, 7 boards and 5.8 assists.

Anthony Edwards averages 29.1 points, 5 boards and 3.6 assists.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11 points, 11 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 71% from the floor (first in league).

Naz Reid is averaging 14 points, 2.4 assists and 6.3 boards.

Donte DiVincenzo averages 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists, shooting 41% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Heat Leaders

Kel'el Ware averages 12.4 points for the Heat, plus 10.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

The Heat get 24.2 points per game from Norman Powell, plus 3.9 boards and 2.7 assists.

Per game, Jaime Jaquez Jr. provides the Heat 16.5 points, 5.3 boards and 4.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Heat are receiving 17.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Bam Adebayo.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

