Heat vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 23

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 23, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN, SportsNet, and WPLG

The Toronto Raptors (17-13) are 4.5-point underdogs against the Miami Heat (15-14) at Kaseya Center on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, SportsNet, and WPLG. The matchup has an over/under set at 228.5 points.

Heat vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -4.5 228.5 -188 +158

Heat vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (68.4%)

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Heat have gone 16-12-1 against the spread this season.

The Raptors have played 30 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 15 times out of 30 chances.

Raptors games this season have hit the over 36.7% of the time (11 out of 30 games with a set point total).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread in home games (8-6-0) than it has in road affairs (8-6-1).

At home, the Heat go over the over/under 42.9% of the time (six of 14 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 60% of games (nine of 15).

This season, Toronto is 4-11-0 at home against the spread (.267 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-6-0 ATS (.600).

Looking at the over/under, Raptors games have finished over six of 15 times at home (40%), and five of 15 away (33.3%).

Heat Leaders

Kel'el Ware averages 12.5 points, 10.7 boards and 0.6 assists, shooting 56% from the field and 48% from downtown (third in league), with 1.2 made treys per game.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bam Adebayo's numbers on the season are 18.3 points, 9.4 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 32% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 24 points, 3.8 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 41.5% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.9 points, 4.8 boards and 2.9 assists.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 22 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Raptors are getting 15.8 points, 4.3 boards and 6.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is draining 52.6% of his shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

The Raptors are receiving 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Jamal Shead.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.