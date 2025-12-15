Heat vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 15

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, December 15, 2025

Monday, December 15, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and TSN

Two sliding teams meet when the Miami Heat (14-11) host the Toronto Raptors (15-11) on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Heat are 5.5-point favorites as they look to stop a four-game losing streak against the Raptors, who have lost four straight. The matchup's over/under is set at 237.5.

Heat vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -5.5 237.5 -230 +190

Heat vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (68.7%)

Heat vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 14 times this season (14-10-1).

Against the spread, the Raptors are 11-15-0 this season.

This season, 13 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 26 chances.

Raptors games this season have gone over the total in 11 of 26 opportunities (42.3%).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread at home (8-5-0) than it has in road affairs (6-5-1).

The Heat have hit the over on the over/under in six of 13 home games (46.2%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in seven of 12 matchups (58.3%).

This year, Toronto is 4-10-0 at home against the spread (.286 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-5-0 ATS (.583).

Raptors games have finished above the over/under 42.9% of the time at home (six of 14), and 41.7% of the time away (five of 12).

Heat Leaders

Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 51.2% from the field.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.3 points, 10.1 boards and 0.6 assists, shooting 53.7% from the field and 42.1% from downtown, with 1 made treys per contest.

Bam Adebayo averages 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 24.6 points, 3.8 boards and 2.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.9 points, 2.9 assists and 4.9 boards.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.7 points for the Raptors, plus 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists.

The Raptors get 21.5 points per game from Brandon Ingram, plus 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Raptors are receiving 16.5 points, 4.2 boards and 6.2 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 51.4% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.

The Raptors receive 10.2 points per game from Jakob Poeltl, plus 8 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

