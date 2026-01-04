Heat vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Heat vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and WPLG

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-28) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (19-16) on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at Kaseya Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and WPLG. The matchup has a point total of 242.5.

Heat vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -7.5 242.5 -319 +260

Heat vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (76.2%)

Heat vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Heat are 20-14-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 36 games this year, they have 21 wins against the spread.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 18 times out of 36 chances.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the point total 58.3% of the time (21 out of 36 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Miami has a worse record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (10-6-1).

At home, the Heat exceed the over/under 50% of the time (nine of 18 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 52.9% of games (nine of 17).

In 2025-26 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.636, 14-8-0 record) than away (.500, 7-7-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (63.6%, 14 of 22) than away (50%, seven of 14).

Heat Leaders

Kel'el Ware averages 12.3 points, 10.6 boards and 0.5 assists.

Norman Powell is averaging 24.1 points, 2.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Bam Adebayo averages 17.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III gets the Pelicans 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Derik Queen gives the Pelicans 13.1 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Jeremiah Fears provides the Pelicans 14.3 points, 3.6 boards and 3.1 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pelicans get 23.4 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 5.9 boards and 3.3 assists.

Jose Alvarado's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 2.7 boards and 3.2 assists per contest. He is draining 43.1% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.6 treys.

