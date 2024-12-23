Heat vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23
Heat vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: YES and FDSSUN
The Miami Heat (13-13) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (11-17) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and FDSSUN. The point total is 213 in the matchup.
Heat vs. Nets Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Heat
|-10.5
|213
|-510
|+390
Heat vs. Nets Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Heat win (75.2%)
Heat vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Heat have compiled an 11-13-2 record against the spread this season.
- Against the spread, the Nets are 14-12-2 this year.
- This season, Heat games have hit the over 15 times out of 28 chances.
- Nets games this year have gone over the point total 14 times in 28 opportunities (50%).
- Against the spread, Miami has performed better when playing at home, covering six times in 13 home games, and five times in 13 road games.
- Looking at over/unders, the Heat hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total seven times in 13 opportunities this season (53.8%). In away games, they have hit the over eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).
- This season, Brooklyn is 4-8-1 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-4-1 ATS (.667).
- In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.8%, seven of 13) compared to away (46.7%, seven of 15).
Heat Leaders
- Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.5 points, 4.7 assists and 10.1 rebounds.
- Tyler Herro is averaging 24.2 points, 4.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds.
- Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the field.
- Terry Rozier is averaging 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.
- Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
Nets Leaders
- Per game, Cameron Johnson gives the Nets 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Per game, Cameron Thomas gives the Nets 24.7 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 61.4% of his shots from the floor.
- The Nets receive 6 points per game from Ben Simmons, plus 5.5 boards and 6.7 assists.
- Per game, Jalen Wilson gives the Nets 9 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0 blocks.
