Heat vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Heat vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: YES and FDSSUN

The Miami Heat (13-13) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (11-17) on Monday, December 23, 2024 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and FDSSUN. The point total is 213 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -10.5 213 -510 +390

Heat vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (75.2%)

Heat vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Heat have compiled an 11-13-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 14-12-2 this year.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 15 times out of 28 chances.

Nets games this year have gone over the point total 14 times in 28 opportunities (50%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better when playing at home, covering six times in 13 home games, and five times in 13 road games.

Looking at over/unders, the Heat hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total seven times in 13 opportunities this season (53.8%). In away games, they have hit the over eight times in 13 opportunities (61.5%).

This season, Brooklyn is 4-8-1 at home against the spread (.308 winning percentage). Away, it is 10-4-1 ATS (.667).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (53.8%, seven of 13) compared to away (46.7%, seven of 15).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.5 points, 4.7 assists and 10.1 rebounds.

Tyler Herro is averaging 24.2 points, 4.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the field.

Terry Rozier is averaging 12 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Cameron Johnson gives the Nets 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Cameron Thomas gives the Nets 24.7 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 61.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets receive 6 points per game from Ben Simmons, plus 5.5 boards and 6.7 assists.

Per game, Jalen Wilson gives the Nets 9 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0 blocks.

