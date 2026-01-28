Heat vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

Heat vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (23-22) are 3-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (25-22) on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSFL. The matchup's over/under is 229.5.

Heat vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -3 229.5 -144 +122

Heat vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (66.2%)

Heat vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 27 times over 47 games with a set spread.

In the Magic's 45 games this year, they have 17 wins against the spread.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 25 times out of 45 chances.

Magic games this season have hit the over on 22 of 45 set point totals (48.9%).

Miami sports a better record against the spread at home (13-9-0) than it does in road games (14-10-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Heat hit the over less often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 11 times in 22 opportunities this season (50%). In road games, they have hit the over 14 times in 25 opportunities (56%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.435, 10-13-0 record) than on the road (.318, 7-15-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under less often at home (11 times out of 23) than on the road (11 of 22) this year.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 17.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 23.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Andrew Wiggins averages 15.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 47% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 11.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane is averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Magic.

Paolo Banchero's numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 8.7 boards and 4.9 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 7.5 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

