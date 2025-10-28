Heat vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 28

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSUN

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Miami Heat (2-1) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-1) at Kaseya Center, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. The Heat are 6-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The point total in the matchup is set at 238.5.

Heat vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -6 238.5 -215 +180

Heat vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (78.5%)

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Heat won 38 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.

The Hornets' ATS record as underdogs of 6 points or more was 23-20-3 last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 44 times in Heat games.

There were 33 Hornets games (out of 82) that went over the total last year.

Miami sported a better record against the spread when playing at home (21-19-1) than it did in away games (17-22-2) last season.

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, was .439 last season. Charlotte was 18-20-3 ATS on its home court and 18-21-2 on the road.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo recorded 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists last year.

Tyler Herro's numbers last season were 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He drained 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 triples (eighth in NBA).

Norman Powell posted 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He also sank 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.

Andrew Wiggins posted 18 points, 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists. He made 44.8% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.

Kel'el Ware's stats last season included 9.3 points, 7.4 boards and 0.9 assists per game. He sank 55.4% of his shots from the floor.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges collected 20.3 points last season, plus 3.9 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball recorded 25.2 points, 7.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Collin Sexton collected 18.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Mason Plumlee collected 4.5 points, 1.8 assists and 6.1 boards.

Moussa Diabate posted 5.7 points, 6.2 boards and 0.8 assists, shooting 59.6% from the field.

