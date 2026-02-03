Heat vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSE

The Miami Heat (27-24) host the Atlanta Hawks (24-27) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kaseya Center, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The Heat are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The point total in the matchup is 239.5.

Heat vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -4.5 239.5 -178 +150

Heat vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (69.5%)

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Heat are 29-21-1 against the spread this season.

The Hawks have 25 wins against the spread in 51 games this year.

This season, Heat games have hit the over 27 times.

Hawks games this year have gone over the point total 26 times in 51 opportunities (51%).

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 14 times in 25 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 26 games on the road.

The Heat have exceeded the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 13 of 25 home matchups (52%). On the road, they have hit the over in 14 of 26 games (53.8%).

Atlanta has been better against the spread away (16-12-0) than at home (9-14-0) this year.

Hawks games have gone above the over/under 43.5% of the time at home (10 of 23), and 57.1% of the time away (16 of 28).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.2 points, 2.8 assists and 9.8 rebounds.

Norman Powell averages 23 points, 3.7 boards and 2.6 assists.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 4.9 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.7 assists.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 53.9% from the floor and 41% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8 assists for the Hawks.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is draining 49.9% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Nickeil Alexander-Walker gives the Hawks 20.3 points, 3.5 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, CJ McCollum gives the Hawks 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Hawks receive 11.1 points per game from Zaccharie Risacher, plus 3.3 boards and 1.4 assists.

