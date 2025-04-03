Heat vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Heat vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Miami Heat (35-41) are 5-point underdogs as they try to build on a three-game home win streak when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies (44-32) on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The point total is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -5 225.5 -205 +172

Heat vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (54.9%)

Heat vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 38-35-3 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Heat are 36-37-3 this year.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 45 times this season.

The Heat have gone over the point total 51.3% of the time this season (39 of 76 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Memphis owns a worse record against the spread (18-20-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-15-2).

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (51.3%) than road games (67.6%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed better at home (20-16-1) than on the road (16-21-2).

Heat games have gone above the over/under 59.5% of the time at home (22 of 37), and 43.6% of the time on the road (17 of 39).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Desmond Bane averages 18.8 points, 6 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Ja Morant averages 22.7 points, 4.2 boards and 7.4 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 boards and 4.4 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 12.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Tyler Herro gets the Heat 23.7 points, 5.2 boards and 5.6 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Bam Adebayo averages 17.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is also draining 48.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat get 18.2 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Heat are getting 9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Kel'el Ware.

The Heat receive 11.1 points per game from Terry Rozier, plus 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.