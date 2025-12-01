Heat vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Heat vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (5-15) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (13-7) on Monday, December 1, 2025 at Kaseya Center as 6-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and FDSSC. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

Heat vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -6 235.5 -245 +200

Heat vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (63.9%)

Heat vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 12 times this season (12-7-1).

In the Clippers' 20 games this season, they have five wins against the spread.

This season, 12 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total.

Clippers games this season have hit the over on 12 of 20 set point totals (60%).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-4-0) than it has in road tilts (5-3-1).

The Heat have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (45.5%) than road tilts (77.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.100, 1-9-0 record) than away (.400, 4-6-0).

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have finished over 60% of the time this year, both at home (six of 10) and on the road (six of 10).

Heat Leaders

Kel'el Ware averages 12.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 53.6% from the field and 40.8% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 16.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 53% from the floor.

Norman Powell is averaging 24.7 points, 2.4 assists and 3.8 boards.

Davion Mitchell averages 9.7 points, 2.9 boards and 7.6 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.2 points, 4.8 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Clippers Leaders

Per game, James Harden provides the Clippers 27.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Clippers are getting 16.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

Per game, John Collins gets the Clippers 12 points, 4.9 boards and 0.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Kawhi Leonard averages 25.4 points, 5.3 boards and 2.9 assists. He is draining 51.1% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

The Clippers are receiving 7.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Kris Dunn.

