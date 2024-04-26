Heat vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 27

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSUN

The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Kaseya Center on Saturday, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSUN. The series is knotted up 1-1. The matchup has an over/under of 205.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9.5 -112 -108 205 -110 -110 -429 +340

Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (54.3%)

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 41 times this season (41-36-5).

The Heat are 39-39-4 against the spread this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total 43 times this season.

Heat games this season have gone over the point total 42.7% of the time (35 out of 82 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Boston sports a better record against the spread (22-17-2) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-19-3).

The Celtics have gone over the over/under in 22 of 41 home games (53.7%), compared to 21 of 41 road games (51.2%).

Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (23-14-4) than at home (16-25-0) this year.

In 2023-24, a higher percentage of the Heat's games have finished above the over/under at home (51.2%, 21 of 41) than on the road (34.1%, 14 of 41).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 26.9 points, 8.1 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 made treys (seventh in league).

Jaylen Brown averages 23 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Derrick White averages 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.1 points, 7.2 boards and 2 assists.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and 5.4 boards.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat.

The Heat are receiving 11.9 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez.

Duncan Robinson averages 12.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

The Heat are getting 20.8 points, 5.3 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Tyler Herro.

The Heat are getting 10 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

