Heat vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (23-25) are underdogs (+5) in their attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (26-23) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs on FDSSUN and CHSN. The matchup's point total is 238.5.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -5 238.5 -198 +166

Heat vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (67.6%)

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 28 times over 49 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 23-24-1 this year.

Heat games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 26 times out of 48 chances this season.

Bulls games this season have hit the over on 22 of 48 set point totals (45.8%).

Miami has done a better job covering the spread on the road (15-10-1) than it has at home (13-10-0).

The Heat have eclipsed the total in 12 of 23 home games (52.2%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 14 of 26 matchups (53.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 13-12-1 record) than away (.455, 10-12-0).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under 42.3% of the time at home (11 of 26), and 50% of the time away (11 of 22).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18 points, 2.8 assists and 9.8 rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 38.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.3 points, 5.3 boards and 4.7 assists.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 54% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic gives the Bulls 17 points, 9.1 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Bulls are receiving 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

Matas Buzelis averages 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists. He is draining 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Ayo Dosunmu's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 2.8 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is making 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with an average of 1.9 triples.

The Bulls are receiving 12.4 points, 3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game from Tre Jones.

