Hawks vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Hawks vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: NBA TV, FDSSE, and NBCS-BA

The Golden State Warriors (41-29) visit the Atlanta Hawks (33-36) after winning three road games in a row. The Warriors are favored by only 3 points in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 22, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 230.5.

Hawks vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -3 230.5 -148 +126

Hawks vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (60.3%)

Hawks vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread in a matchup 35 times this season (35-33-2).

The Hawks have played 69 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times out of 69 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 40 of 69 set point totals (58%).

Against the spread, Golden State has fared worse at home, covering 17 times in 37 home games, and 18 times in 33 road games.

The Warriors have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (51.4%) than games on the road (48.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.441, 15-19-0 record) than away (.514, 18-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Hawks games have finished over 20 of 34 times at home (58.8%), and 20 of 35 away (57.1%).

Warriors Leaders

Draymond Green is averaging 9.3 points, 5.7 assists and 6.2 boards.

Jimmy Butler averages 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 49.4% from the floor.

Buddy Hield averages 11.3 points, 3.3 boards and 1.7 assists.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Kevon Looney's numbers on the season are 4.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 24.1 points for the Hawks, plus 3.2 boards and 11.4 assists.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 5.6 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Hawks are getting 12.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

The Hawks get 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 boards and 5 assists.

Zaccharie Risacher averages 11.9 points, 3.7 boards and 1.2 assists. He is making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

