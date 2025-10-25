Hawks vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 25

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, FDSOK, KWTV, and NBA TV

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) take on the Atlanta Hawks (1-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE, FDSOK, KWTV, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Hawks vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6.5 235.5 -255 +210

Hawks vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Thunder win (73.6%)

Hawks vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder went 54-26-2 ATS last season.

The Hawks' ATS record as underdogs of 6.5 points or greater was 9-8 last year.

A total of 44 Thunder games last season went over the point total.

There were 49 Hawks games (out of 82) that went over the total last season.

At home last season, Oklahoma City sported a better record against the spread (29-12-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (25-14-1).

Atlanta was better against the spread away (23-19-0) than at home (19-21-0) last season.

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 32.7 points last season, plus 5 boards and 6.4 assists.

Per game, Jalen Williams collected 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also put up 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.7 blocks.

Isaiah Hartenstein collected 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Aaron Wiggins collected 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He sank 48.8% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Luguentz Dort's numbers last season were 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game. He drained 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 41.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young put up 24.2 points, 3.1 boards and 11.6 assists last season, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Dyson Daniels' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the floor and 34% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 8.9 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 56.7% from the floor (10th in league).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker collected 9.4 points, 3.2 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.1% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zaccharie Risacher averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 45.8% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

