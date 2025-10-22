Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 22

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and SportsNet

The Atlanta Hawks square off against the Toronto Raptors as 5.5-point favorites in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Hawks vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -5.5 235.5 -215 +180

Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (72.2%)

Hawks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Hawks covered 42 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

The Raptors had an ATS record of 24-20-1 as underdogs of 5.5 points or more last year.

The Hawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 49 out of 82 times last season.

The Raptors had 42 of their 82 games go over the point total last season.

In home games last season, Atlanta had a worse record against the spread (19-21-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (23-19-0).

Against the spread last year, Toronto had an identical winning percentage (.561) at home (23-17-1 record) and on the road (23-17-1).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young recorded 24.2 points last season, plus 3.1 boards and 11.6 assists.

Last season, Dyson Daniels recorded an average of 14.1 points, 5.9 boards and 4.4 assists per game.

Onyeka Okongwu posted 13.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He also sank 56.7% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker put up 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He made 43.8% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Zaccharie Risacher averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes' numbers last season were 19.3 points, 7.7 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 27.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

RJ Barrett's numbers last season were 21.1 points, 6.3 boards and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 46.8% from the field and 35% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Jakob Poeltl collected 14.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji collected 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Gradey Dick recorded 14.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 boards.

