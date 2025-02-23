Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (30-26) are only 3-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (26-30) on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3 238.5 -148 +126

Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (52%)

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 30 times over 56 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Hawks are 27-29-0 this year.

This season, 29 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total.

Hawks games this year have hit the over on 32 of 56 set point totals (57.1%).

Against the spread, Detroit has fared worse at home, covering 12 times in 27 home games, and 18 times in 29 road games.

In home games, the Pistons eclipse the over/under 51.9% of the time (14 of 27 games). They've hit the over in 51.7% of games on the road (15 of 29 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Atlanta has a lower winning percentage at home (.440, 11-14-0 record) than on the road (.516, 16-15-0).

Hawks games have finished above the over/under 64% of the time at home (16 of 25), and 51.6% of the time on the road (16 of 31).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 9.5 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per game.

Jalen Duren is averaging 11 points, 10.3 boards and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Tobias Harris averages 13.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists.

Malik Beasley is averaging 16.5 points, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0 blocked shots.

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 24 points, 3.2 rebounds and 11.4 assists for the Hawks.

Dyson Daniels averages 13.8 points, 5.5 boards and 4 assists. He is also making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Hawks get 18.9 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 10 boards and 5 assists.

The Hawks receive 12.1 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 8 boards and 2.1 assists.

Clint Capela averages 9.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is making 56.5% of his shots from the field.

